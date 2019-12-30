BELL, HOWARD IVAN January 20, 1923 – December 26, 2019 Ivan passed away peacefully at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Robert (Beth), daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan (John). He graduated from the University of Guelph in the Agricultural Program and spent his working years with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow on the lower level. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ivan may be made to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019