AITKEN, HOWARD JAMES Howard died peacefully on October 4, 2019, at the age of 93. He is survived by Kathryn, his loving wife of 53 years, as well as family members across Canada and in the US. Born May 24, 1926 in Donavon, Saskatchewan, Howard grew up on the family farm, the youngest of 3 children. Upon completing high school, he taught school for 3 years, saving money to attend university. In 1950, he completed a B.A. and B. Comm. at the University of Saskatchewan. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, he worked for Price Waterhouse in Venezuela from 1954 to 1959, then moved to Toronto to work for Imperial Oil. In 1970, Howard joined Adamson Associates Architects, where he worked as Controller until his retirement in 1991. Howard and Kathryn (nee Best) married in Toronto in 1966. Both enjoyed dining out and the theatre and regularly attended the Toronto Symphony, Stratford and Shaw Festivals. They also travelled the world, including trips to Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. Over many years, Howard volunteered his time and accounting expertise to a number of organizations including Deer Park United Church and St. Matthew's Bracondale House. He was a kind man, a true gentleman and will be dearly missed by his many relatives and friends. Howard gave generously to a number of charities and a memorial donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Howard's Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Deer Park United/Calvin Presbyterian Church, 26 Delisle Avenue, Toronto.

