BONHAM, HOWARD JAMES Suddenly, at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Bonham. Loving father of Randy (Anne), Bob (Karen), Gayle (the late Martin Jansen) and Janice (Bob Morris). Cherished grandfather of Josh Bonham, Rebecca Gulyes (Jeff), Linzy Bonham (Rodrigo), Philip Bonham (Andrea Duthie), Joel Jansen (Lisa), Katie Jansen, Ryan Davenport and Angela Macias (Erik). Dear great-grandfather of Lily, Evan, Abby, Augie and Juleah. Remembered by his brothers, Jack (Isabel), Ken (Heather) and his sister Merle Cramp (Gord deceased). Predeceased by his sister Ruby Newman (Norm) and his brother Gord. Howard will also be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Following the Interment, a Reception will take place at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (across from Cemetery). Memorial donations to the Diabetes Canada, Alzheimer Society (Dufferin) or Westminster United Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020