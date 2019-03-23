Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Millar CARTER. View Sign

CARTER, Howard Millar Retired Owner of Pharma Medi Call, Bolton; Retired Regional Manager of Novartis Pharmaceuticals It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Howard Millar Carter, in his 91st year, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Brampton Civic Hospital. Beloved husband of Caroll for almost 50 years. Proud and loving father of Jason (Lisa), Joshua (deceased), Malcolm (Debbie), Neil (deceased), Donald (deceased) (Marilyn). Howard enjoyed his five grandchildren Joshua, Lia, Colin, Justin and Cameron. He was thrilled to become a great-grandfather to Madeline and Hudson. Howard will be sorely missed by many, many friends and family members. He was definitely a people person and always looked forward to his morning coffees at the 'Liars Club'. He found it amazing that at almost 91, he was still 'above ground'. According to Howard's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Caven Presbyterian Church, 110 King Street West, Bolton, on Saturday, March 30th from 1 o'clock until time for memorial service at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Caven Presbyterian Church, 110 King Street West, Bolton, L7E 1A2, or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at

