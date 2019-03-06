Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD STONE. View Sign

STONE, HOWARD The family of Howard Stone are saddened to announce his passing on Monday, March 4, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Yetta and Archie and his brother Fred, Howard is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughters and sons-in-law Amy, Adele (Ian Carter), Laura (Scott Thompson) and his brother and sister-in-law Bert and Irene. An accomplished musician and member of the Legion and Shriners concert bands (among others), he was also a skilled golfer, billiard player, yachtsman, negotiator, resolver of conflicts, solver of problems and leadership volunteer. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched in the many facets of his life. Howard brought an irreverent sense of humour and certain degree of silliness to much of what he did, but was also the first person anyone called in a crisis and had a knack for being in the right place at the right time to save the day. This man saw no barriers, had no "quit" in him and considered nothing unattainable or out of reach. Funeral service will take place at Pride of Israel Synagogue, 59 Lissom Crescent on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Pride of Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society York Region D.A.Y. Centre in Thornhill or to a charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close