WEINSTEIN, HOWARD Peacefully on June 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., surrounded by his family, we announce the passing of Howard Weinstein. Son of the late Rhoda and Sonny Weinstein. Beloved brother to Perry Weinstein and Shelli Buchwalter. Brother-in-law to Phil Buckwalter. Uncle to Jesse and Jake Weinstein and Erin and Carrie Buchwalter. Graveside funeral to be held through Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel at Parades Shalom Cemetery on Tuesday, June 11th. Please check Benjamin's website at www.benjaminspark memorialchapel.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019