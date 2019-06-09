HOWARD WEINSTEIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD WEINSTEIN.
Service Information
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M3J 2P1
(416)-663-9060
Obituary

WEINSTEIN, HOWARD Peacefully on June 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., surrounded by his family, we announce the passing of Howard Weinstein. Son of the late Rhoda and Sonny Weinstein. Beloved brother to Perry Weinstein and Shelli Buchwalter. Brother-in-law to Phil Buckwalter. Uncle to Jesse and Jake Weinstein and Erin and Carrie Buchwalter. Graveside funeral to be held through Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel at Parades Shalom Cemetery on Tuesday, June 11th. Please check Benjamin's website at www.benjaminspark memorialchapel.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.