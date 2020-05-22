HOWARD WILSON "BILL" BARNES
BARNES, HOWARD WILSON "BILL" November 9, 1929 - May 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his residence, at the age of 90, with his daughter holding his hand. Originally from Montreal, Bill would spend a few years in Vancouver, then move to Willowdale where he would reside for 40 years. He was an avid skier, sailor and car enthusiast and worked as a life insurance broker before retiring to Bobcaygeon to live a quieter life. Bill enjoyed the people and the town very much. He is loved and will be missed by his children Victoria Ayres (Stuart Coulton), Judy Barnes (Chris Oates) and Scott Barnes, daughter-in-law Val Strba, his partner of 20 years Patricia Horne, grandchildren Andrew Ayres (Emily), Logon and Wilson Barnes, great-granddaughter Maya Victoria and siblings Marguerite Dodge (Gordon) and Tom Barnes (Heather). Predeceased by loving wife Marjorie, son Randy and parents William (Bill) and Margaret Barnes. Much thanks and gratitude to Home Instead for the care and compassion shown to Bill and the family while Bill was in their care. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. As time and situation allows, a Celebration of Life will be planned in summer or fall in Toronto. Please keep in touch with the family for details. As expressions of sympathy, friends and family may make donations, if desired, to an animal rescue of their choice by calling 705-738-3222 or by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.
