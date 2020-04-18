Hoy Ngor FONG
1926 - 2020
FONG, Hoy Ngor March 24, 1926 to April 15, 2020 With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Hoy Ngor Fong on April 15, 2020, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Wing Yiu Fong (predeceased). Loving mother to Wayne, Donna, Richard (Clare) and Dorothy (Roy). Cherished grandmother of Kevin (Manyi), Michael, Stephanie, Christina, Kaitlyn (Jason), Michelle and Ryan. Great-grandmother to Riley, Hailey and Charlotte. Hoy loved spending time with her family and all will miss her weekly dinners. Hoy was kind and generous to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed and may she rest in peace. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a celebration of Hoy's life held at a later date. We thank you for your warm support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation at www.heartandstroke.ca. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca. Hoy will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
