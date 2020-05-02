HUBERT CARLETON (ROCKY) CRAWFORD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HUBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAWFORD, HUBERT CARLETON (ROCKY) September 15, 1942 – April 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home while in the company of his wife, Rosemary Crawford and close friend Josie Monaco. Rocky will forever be cherished and remembered by sisters-in-law Elinor and Valerie Crawford and niece and nephews, Shelby, Darryl, Chris, Jason and Kerry Crawford. A small service will be held for immediate family with a Celebration of Life to be hosted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved