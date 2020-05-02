CRAWFORD, HUBERT CARLETON (ROCKY) September 15, 1942 – April 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home while in the company of his wife, Rosemary Crawford and close friend Josie Monaco. Rocky will forever be cherished and remembered by sisters-in-law Elinor and Valerie Crawford and niece and nephews, Shelby, Darryl, Chris, Jason and Kerry Crawford. A small service will be held for immediate family with a Celebration of Life to be hosted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.