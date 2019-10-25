Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUBERT (BERT) MASSIAH. View Sign Obituary

MASSIAH, HUBERT (BERT) September 13, 1931 – October 22, 2019 Died peacefully at the Royal Arch Masonic Home with his loving wife Barbara at his side. He was survived by his devoted wife Barbara, sons, Chris (Toronto) and Richard (Toronto) and sister Liz Massiah (Edmonton). Cremation has taken place. Respectful of Bert's wishes and at Bert's request, no funeral will be held. Friends are invited to remember Bert at a drop-in gathering on Sunday, Oct. 27th at his home, 8485 Nanaimo St., between 2-4 p.m. He was an extraordinarily kind man with a gentle soul. Bert spent his whole career in leadership positions where he helped people help themselves. Bert was an enthusiastic community activist. He served on several local committees, focusing his efforts and energy to enrich the lives of seniors living in South Vancouver. Sincere thanks to the health care team at the Royal Arch Masonic Home for their high quality of care and their consistent and compassionate support. In honour of Bert, donations to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia would be appreciated.

