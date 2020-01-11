|
|
REIFENSTEIN, Hubert November 27, 1924 - January 6, 2020 Passed away in his 96th year, the evening of January 06, 2020. Predeceased by his cherished wife, Dorothea. Loving father to Gordon (Karen), Audrey and Bernd (Astrid). Dear Opa to Gregory (Rosemary), Paul (Brittany), Rachel (Dylan) and Katie. Great-Opa to Owen, Marco and Riley. Hubert had a wonderful career at Federal Pioneer (now Schneider Electric), spanning more than three decades. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends may call on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m., at R. S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street). A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel. Interment to follow at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Dog Guides (dogguides.com) or the Alzheimer Society (Alzheimer.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020