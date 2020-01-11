Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert REIFENSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert REIFENSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert REIFENSTEIN Obituary
REIFENSTEIN, Hubert November 27, 1924 - January 6, 2020 Passed away in his 96th year, the evening of January 06, 2020. Predeceased by his cherished wife, Dorothea. Loving father to Gordon (Karen), Audrey and Bernd (Astrid). Dear Opa to Gregory (Rosemary), Paul (Brittany), Rachel (Dylan) and Katie. Great-Opa to Owen, Marco and Riley. Hubert had a wonderful career at Federal Pioneer (now Schneider Electric), spanning more than three decades. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends may call on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m., at R. S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street). A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel. Interment to follow at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Dog Guides (dogguides.com) or the Alzheimer Society (Alzheimer.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -