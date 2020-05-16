WILSON, HUBERT WILLIAM September 16, 1936 - May 8, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Hubert William Wilson, taken from us first by Alzheimer's and lastly by COVID-19. Loving husband to Elizabeth (Keighley), father to Alan (Deanna) and Julie (Mike) and grandfather to Ryan (Brandie), Michael (Jacqui), Alanna (Chris), Hope, Sam and Charlie. Born in Ayr, Scotland, Hubert immigrated to Canada in 1965 with his wife and young son to work with Pete, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. He never lost his love of his beloved Scotland. Always quick with a smile and a joke, Hubert easily found friends at the West Rouge Centennial Soccer Club and Deer Creek Golf Club. He genuinely loved his time in Myrtle Beach with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren and was always willing to drive to a soccer field, hockey rink or dance recital. He will be remembered for the way he put others at ease, his willingness to make fun of himself, his love of sports, his sweet tooth and above all his embodiment of "all things Scots". Thank you to the staff at Guildwood Extendicare for their compassionate care, especially in the last days when we could not be there. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a date in the future.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.