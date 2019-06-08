DAVIS, HUDSON HOLLETT Passed away surrounded by family members on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bloomington Cove Care Community, Whitchurch-Stouffville at the age of 95. He will be remembered for his love, devotion and inspiration to our family and his many contributions to education and other areas at the local, provincial (Newfoundland and Labrador) and national levels. Loving father to Glenn, Cindy (Tony), Judy, Kathy (Dennis), Ian, Chris (Sigrid). Cherished grandfather to Tiffany, Joey, Madeline, Natalie, Jacob and Issac. Survived by siblings Elmer, Bruce, Bert and Mabel. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nellie, sister Lily and granddaughter Stephanie. Huts will be missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews and many friends. "He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much." Friends may pay their respects at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on July 4, 2019 between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019