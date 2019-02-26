Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH ALEXANDER SMITH. View Sign

SMITH, HUGH ALEXANDER Peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Providence Healthcare at the age of 83. He's now been reunited with the love of his life Shirley. Cherished father of Michael (Wendy), Stuart and Helen (Ari). Sadly missed by grandchildren Nicole (Devin), Derek, Tyler, Sarah and great-grandchildren Zayvier and Luca. Loving brother of Clifford with whom he shared a close relationship. Predeceased by brother Ronnie. Will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and the many friends he made over the years; his IBM buddies, King George friends and particularly Sue (George (Red), predeceased) Fairman. Hugh's witty sense of humour will be sorely missed. Cremation has taken place. There will be a small private memorial. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital and Providence Healthcare for their wonderful care.

