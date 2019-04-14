Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh CAMERON. View Sign

CAMERON, Hugh Hugh Cameron passed away peacefully at Toronto East General Hospital on Monday, April 8, 2019. Hugh relocated to Toronto from Glasgow, Scotland with his mother, Helen Cameron (nee Watson) (1995) and sister, Margot Paglialunga (nee Cameron) (2013). Hugh was an active member of his community and has been volunteering his time with the Dream Team to advocate for supportive housing and to help reduce stigma around mental health. Hugh was also a comedian, a drum player with Samba Elegua and was an active member of the Toronto United Mennonite Church. A Memorial Service will be held for Hugh on Wednesday, April 17th at 2 p.m. at the Toronto United Mennonite Church at 1774 Queen Street East. Hugh is remembered lovingly and will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

