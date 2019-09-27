HUGH CAMERON MacKINLAY

Obituary

MacKINLAY, HUGH CAMERON June 7, 1930 - September 21, 2019 Peacefully at Markham-Stouffville Hospital at the age of 89. Born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia to William Ogilvy and Esther May (nee Cameron). Cam is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret, sister Betty, daughters Julie (Albert), Jayne (Gerry) and Joanne (Dave) and grandchildren Rachael and Ryan. He was predeceased by sister Margaret and brother William. Cam will be fondly remembered as a devoted family man, loyal friend, tenacious entrepreneur, avid bridge and tennis player, history buff and a proud, patriotic Canadian. A Celebration of Life will take place at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home in Markham at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 27, 2019
