HUGH EDIGHOFFER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH EDIGHOFFER.
Obituary

EDIGHOFFER, HUGH Hugh Edighoffer, 90, of Mitchell, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Dear husband of the late Nancy Edighoffer. Surviving is his family Susan Beard (Tim), Katie Southon (Michael), Bob Edighoffer and Jan Edighoffer and their families. Hugh was a small businessman, Mayor, Town Councillor, Member of Provincial Parliament and Speaker of the Ontario Legislature. Visitation at the Lockhart Funeral Home, Mitchell, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6:30-8 p.m. Service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. LockhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.