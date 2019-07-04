EDIGHOFFER, HUGH Hugh Edighoffer, 90, of Mitchell, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Dear husband of the late Nancy Edighoffer. Surviving is his family Susan Beard (Tim), Katie Southon (Michael), Bob Edighoffer and Jan Edighoffer and their families. Hugh was a small businessman, Mayor, Town Councillor, Member of Provincial Parliament and Speaker of the Ontario Legislature. Visitation at the Lockhart Funeral Home, Mitchell, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6:30-8 p.m. Service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. LockhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019