HUGH JOSEPH SWEENEY

Obituary

SWEENEY, HUGH JOSEPH Peacefully at Kingston General Hospital, Hugh Sweeney, age 88, loving Husband to Lorna (nee Graham) for 61 years and Father to sons Kieron and David (deceased). Hugh was a loving Grandfather (Papa) to Liam, Braeden, Neve and Nicole. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th, at the GORDON F. TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME-TOWNSHIP CHAPEL, 435 Davis Drive, Kingston, from 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will held at St. Linus Catholic Church, 217 Main Street in Bath, Ontario, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. Irish Style Celebration of Life – St. John's Hall, Bath, to follow. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations gratefully appreciated to St. Linus Catholic Church, 217 Main Street, Bath, ON K0H 1G0. Sharing memories online condolences at www.gftompkinstownship.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019
