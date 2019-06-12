Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh (Hughie) LAIRD. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

LAIRD, Hugh (Hughie) March 19, 1949 - June 10, 2019 Born in Greenock, Scotland and allowing the name Hughie which softened his size, our dad, husband, brother, uncle and best friend has met pain-free everlasting peace. Hughie had love, respect and fun in his life. He was over-the-moon loving and proud of his son Ryan and in love with Susan. He treasured Jaclyn and her husband Justin - witnessing their deep love brought him joy. Hughie's brothers Ian, David (deceased), Robert and Brian knew of Hughie's strong sense of family responsibility molded from the loss of their parents, Elizabeth and Hugh Sr., when the family was very young. Family was everything and came first. Hughie was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, following a family tradition started in Scotland. He was a founding member of the De Novo Treatment Centre supported by his union and worked with his buddy Joe Maloney on Helmets to Hardhats. Hughie loved his work at ISCA - Interior Systems Contractors Association - and was so grateful for their support during his illness. ISCA was wonderful to Hughie - he loved the tiramisu ISCA friends made for him - Hughie adopted Italian food believing it tastier than anything Scottish. He worked hard and had and untold laughs with his co-workers and business associates. Hilarious stories will be retold in his memory. Hughie had a great sense of humour – but he never told a joke -- that we can think of. He was a man of few words and loved strategizing. He played football with the Seneca Braves and was really happy that Seneca's 1972 championship team was reunited and finally got their rings. Friends there helped him during his illness. He wore the championship ring to hospital every trip to remind him that he was strong. Until he became ill, Hughie worked out every day for almost two hours – he loved sports - starting ice hockey when Ryan was born so he could keep up with him. From hockey Hughie earned the nickname "Bobby Sore" because the ice and tensor bandages came out after every game. He was a powerful golfer. Hughie was proud to have received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his charity work. We are so grateful to Hughie's doctors and the entire medical team at Princess Margaret Hospital. We all felt cared for there and Hughie knew everyone was on his side. We will pray for everyone who goes through their doors that they have all the strength they ever need. We feel blessed that we had access to such an incredible hospital. In Hughie's memory, please consider a donation to the Good Shepherd Ministries, Princess Margaret Hospital or De Novo Treatment Centre. Hughie's family will welcome all at his visitation at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, on Thursday, June 13th from 6 to 9 p.m. His funeral service will be Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences and information can be found at



