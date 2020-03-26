Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH YEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH LUM YEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH LUM YEE Obituary
YEE, HUGH LUM May 12, 1928 – March 21, 2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully, at North York General Hospital. Survived by loving wife, Lily, of 65 years and children Kenneth (Karen), Gregory (Urszula), Marilyn and grandchildren Samantha, Jamie, Mia, Jennifer, Thomas, Patryck and Konrad. Hugh was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Studied at McGill University. Acquired his diploma in Civil Engineering at Nova Scotia Technical College, Dalhousie University. Also, his commission as an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was a regular member of the Naval Association of Canada, Toronto Branch. Worked on engineering projects for over 25 years at Arthur G. McKee, Acres Davy McKee companies and at H. Rentsch, a consulting Engineers and Contractors. During his retirement he and Lily enjoyed travels abroad and in North America. A private funeral service is planned. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. If desired, donation in his memory may be made to Toronto Chinese United Church or to charity of your choice. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -