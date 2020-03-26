|
YEE, HUGH LUM May 12, 1928 – March 21, 2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully, at North York General Hospital. Survived by loving wife, Lily, of 65 years and children Kenneth (Karen), Gregory (Urszula), Marilyn and grandchildren Samantha, Jamie, Mia, Jennifer, Thomas, Patryck and Konrad. Hugh was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Studied at McGill University. Acquired his diploma in Civil Engineering at Nova Scotia Technical College, Dalhousie University. Also, his commission as an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was a regular member of the Naval Association of Canada, Toronto Branch. Worked on engineering projects for over 25 years at Arthur G. McKee, Acres Davy McKee companies and at H. Rentsch, a consulting Engineers and Contractors. During his retirement he and Lily enjoyed travels abroad and in North America. A private funeral service is planned. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. If desired, donation in his memory may be made to Toronto Chinese United Church or to charity of your choice. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020