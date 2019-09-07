Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH McGRADE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

McGRADE, HUGH With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Hugh McGrade (1930-2019). Dad passed away peacefully Thursday morning, surrounded by his loving family. After courageously battling Alzheimer's for four years, Dad succumbed quickly to complications due to pneumonia. The son of Bernard and Bridget and brother to May, John, Bridget, Jim and Betty, Dad is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Camilla and his devoted children John (Phyllis), Bernie, Marianne (Rob), Dan (Jennifer), Pat (Lynn), Rita (Peter), David, Gregory (Samara) and his beloved grandchildren Joe (Daniella), Leigh, Sean, Michael, Brenna, James, Shannon, Ottilia, Jack, Madeline and Camilla. Raised on a farm in Schomberg, Dad moved to Toronto at the age of twenty-four and while attending a church dance he fell trippingly in love with Camilla Barry. Soon after, they married in 1957. Dad ran his own successful IGA store in the west end while helping Camilla to raise their eight children. While growing up, Dad taught us by example the value of having a deep faith in God and how to find strength in the virtues of Charity, Hope and Humility. In 1995, Dad retired to become a full-time Grandpa. He also became an avid cruiser and travelled often with both family and friends. Throughout his retirement he delighted in spending time with his family by playing golf, taking trips up north, going to the races, playing the slots (and winning) and sharing a laugh or a story or a piece of pie with ice cream – Dad made each day count. "Every Day is a Good Day." Rest eternal grant unto him and let light perpetual shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Visitations will be at Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, on Saturday, September 7th from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish, 45 Ludstone Dr., Etobicoke. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.



McGRADE, HUGH With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Hugh McGrade (1930-2019). Dad passed away peacefully Thursday morning, surrounded by his loving family. After courageously battling Alzheimer's for four years, Dad succumbed quickly to complications due to pneumonia. The son of Bernard and Bridget and brother to May, John, Bridget, Jim and Betty, Dad is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Camilla and his devoted children John (Phyllis), Bernie, Marianne (Rob), Dan (Jennifer), Pat (Lynn), Rita (Peter), David, Gregory (Samara) and his beloved grandchildren Joe (Daniella), Leigh, Sean, Michael, Brenna, James, Shannon, Ottilia, Jack, Madeline and Camilla. Raised on a farm in Schomberg, Dad moved to Toronto at the age of twenty-four and while attending a church dance he fell trippingly in love with Camilla Barry. Soon after, they married in 1957. Dad ran his own successful IGA store in the west end while helping Camilla to raise their eight children. While growing up, Dad taught us by example the value of having a deep faith in God and how to find strength in the virtues of Charity, Hope and Humility. In 1995, Dad retired to become a full-time Grandpa. He also became an avid cruiser and travelled often with both family and friends. Throughout his retirement he delighted in spending time with his family by playing golf, taking trips up north, going to the races, playing the slots (and winning) and sharing a laugh or a story or a piece of pie with ice cream – Dad made each day count. "Every Day is a Good Day." Rest eternal grant unto him and let light perpetual shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Visitations will be at Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, on Saturday, September 7th from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish, 45 Ludstone Dr., Etobicoke. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close