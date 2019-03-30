McSHANE, Hugh 1936 – 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Hugh McShane, 83. Hugh passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle with COPD, on March 18, 2019, in Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto. Hugh was born in Shotts, Scotland. After moving to Canada in 1968, Hugh taught at Senator O'Connor College School where he was a beloved and well-respected teacher of French and Spanish for 27 years. Hugh's passions included fly fishing, history, crosswords, music and watercolour painting. He is remembered for his kind and loving nature as well as his ability to make people laugh. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife Frances (nee Devine), his adored children Madeleine (Desmond) and Vincent (Amanda) and his grandchildren Emma, Harry, Rory, Felix and Isla, who made him so very proud. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in the summer in Picton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto (mghf.ca/donate), or to Hospice Prince Edward Foundation, Picton.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019