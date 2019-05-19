FULTON, HUGH MOORE July 31, 1935 – May 15, 2019 At Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital due to complications from Parkinsons disease. Beloved Husband of 61 years to Betty. Proud Father of Erin (Rick), David (Sandy) and the late Maureen. Dear Grandfather to John, Robert, Victoria and Alex, Stepgrandfather to Kaeden and the late Eli. Hugh will be remembered at the Ontario Racquet Club, on Wednesday, May 22nd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. "Had we never loved so kindly, Had we never loved so blindly, Never met or never parted. We had never been so broken-hearted" --Robert Burns
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019