ROBERTSON, HUGH NAIRN August 25, 1926 - November 5, 2019 Passed peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital. Predeceased by loving wife Audrey Irene. Loving father to Phyllis Anne (Garry) Beube and Nairn Gard. He will be missed by grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Joshua and Erika, along with great-grandsons Dawson and Leo, sister-in-law Phyllis Gilmour, nephew Glen (Maria) and Nancy and Alex and Chris. A proud member of the Lions Club of Agincourt, he will be missed for his wit and wisdom. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Healthcare would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019