ROBLIN, (GEORGE) HUGH Age 88, of Markham, Ontario, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, after a 15-year battle with Chronic Leukemia. Hugh was born in Milford, Ontario, August 2, 1931. He started his teaching career in the Prince Edward County area and eventually made his way to Markham District High School, having a long career teaching Industrial Arts and as a Guidance Councillor. There he touched a lot of souls and the love of sports saw him coach football and later hockey for MDHS. Hugh was a gentle, loving and kind man whose patience was his virtue above all. He enjoyed woodworking, golf and watching the local Toronto sports teams. Hugh was a beloved and dedicated family man to his late wife, Marjorea Katharine and surviving sons Gordon (Toula) and Neil. He was an extremely loved grandfather "Grampa Hugh" to Sierra and Savanna. He also left behind many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7th between 6-9 p.m. at Dixon Garland Funeral Home at 166 Main St. N., Markham, ON. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at 143 Main St. N., Markham, ON, followed by refreshments. The family asks donations to www.llscanada.org, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019