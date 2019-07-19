HUGH VERNON JONES

Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

JONES, HUGH VERNON Born July 22, 1925 in Calabar, Nigeria, of Jamaican parents and raised in Jamaica, Hugh passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Loving husband of Marjorie, is survived by sons Paul and Mark (wife Sara). Grandchildren Shea, Justine, Andrew, Glory, Sophia and Michael. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Hugh touched many lives and had a profound impact on many people. Funeral service set for his birthday, Monday, July 22nd, 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip's Church, 31 St. Philip's Rd., Etobicoke. Visitation Sunday, July 21st from 4-9 p.m. Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. Donations ca be made to Margaret Behan Hospice, 653 Queen St., Newmarket.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019
