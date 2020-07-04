1/1
Hugh WALKER
WALKER, Hugh June 8, 1923 - March 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugh Walker on March 6, 2020, in his ninety-seventh year. A resident of Kaslo, British Columbia since 1986. Hugh died at the Victorian Hospital of Kaslo, BC. Hugh was so grateful for the kind considerate assistance from friends, Yvonne and Gary Weintz during his senior years. He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh Sr. and Janet, his brother Robert sadly died in WWII. His sister Janet resides in Scotland. His wife, Helen, died in 2002 in Kaslo, BC. They were married for 40 years. Hugh came to Canada to seek employment in 1950. He worked at the Avro Plant Malton, then as a Supervisor of the Regional repair office for the Department of Defense Production. In 1978, he became the Manager of Operations for the National Data Co., with overall direction of the IN-WATS data centre operation. Hugh was very pleased to receive his Masonic 50-years service medal and his certificate in 2013, with the Kaslo Masonic Lodge # 25. He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for nine years service with the Veteran's Association. Hugh's hobbies were the ham radio and he was an avid stamp collector. Hugh was a kind thoughtful and caring person. He liked to help people. He will be missed by all who knew him. Left to mourn his passing are his wife's children, Jim Rutledge and Marguerite McGifford. Hugh will be buried beside his wife Helen in the Huxley Cemetery in Hillsburgh, Ontario. There will be a private family service due to COVID-19. "A Life Well-Lived"


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
