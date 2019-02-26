HAMA, HUGO August 25, 1932 - February 20, 2019 Hugo passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Satoko and children Magnus (Catherine), Marianne (Todd) and Andrew (Catherine). Survived by brothers Henry and Roy and sister Hiromi. Predeceased by his sister Kazue. He will be missed by his six grandchildren Eric, Carl, Mika, Jordan, Chad and Chloe. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by Funeral Service from 1 – 2 p.m. at Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, Ontario M9W 5T1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019