PAISLEY, HYACINTH AGATHA (nee ROBERTS) December 29, 1937 - April 21, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Hyacinth, midway through her 81st year. She died surrounded by her family at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Hyacinth was predeceased by her loving husband, Eric Sr., in 1991. She is survived by her only son Eric (Sharon), a retired Toronto elementary school teacher. She was the cherished G-Ma of Hannah, Keisha (Isha), Rachel (Eddie) and Vanessa (Sasha). She leaves behind her siblings: Zerene (John), Zita (Bunny), Sylvia (Winston), Horace (Enid), Orette (Audrey) and Edmund. She was predeceased by her siblings Millicent, Gloria and Emmerick. Hyacinth was born in Jamaica at Silver Grove, the second of 10 children to Beatrice and William. At the age of 17 she moved to England to train as a midwife and nurse. There, she met Eric Sr. and they married in Manchester in 1957. In 1966, with rising racial tensions in Britain, the two immigrated to Toronto with their young son. Hyacinth was a wise, graceful and fun soul. She took great joy in being a mom, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, nurse and friend and always stood ready with a welcoming hug and an abundance of food. Through triumphs and heartache, Hyacinth was always there to cheer you on or lend a comforting arm. Being there is what she did. The love she nurtured was reflected back to her, especially over the last few months as friends and family, from near and far, came to visit and care for her. She was dedicated, through her work, volunteering and personal life, to caring for others and lifting them up. She was a mentor to many nursing colleagues at York-Finch General Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, the VON and CCAC. Resilient and courageous, Hyacinth was a defender of many causes and had a deep respect for people of different faiths and ethnic origins. Her retirement didn't mean the end of her growth. Instead, she taught herself how to play the guitar, skate and line dance. She was an avid golfer and took the lead in planning fundraising tournaments for her church. Visitors will be received at Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, on Thursday, April 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service for Hyacinth will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th at the St. Joseph of Nazareth Anglican Church, 290 Balmoral Drive, Brampton. There will be a brief visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Special thanks to Dr. Prika and the Princess Margaret Hospital Palliative Care teams. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Hyacinth's memory to the or a charity of your choice.

