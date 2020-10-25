BRAZIL, Hylda (nee ROSTOVSKY) October 16, 1916 - October 21, 2020 Hylda Brazil, beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and wife passed peacefully in her sleep at home at the age of 104. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and her daughter Brenda. Survived by her sons Glenn (Sylvie) and Trevor (Claire) and son-in-law Leslie (Shelley). Cherished grandmother to Bradley, Ari, Teya, Dayne, Jonathan and Daniel and great-grandmother to Noah, Atticus and Ocean. We are devastated by the loss of our family matriarch but comforted knowing that Hylda lived a full and meaningful life.



