ROSENFELD, HYMAN It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Hyman (Herb) Rosenfeld. Beloved husband of Riva Bialik Rosenfeld for seventy years. Loving father of Jason, Aron (Clari), Harry (Margaret), and Ken. Loving grandfather of Michael, Sarah and Carly, Avi and Yoni, Sonia, Ellen and Eric. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia and Liam, Penina Leah, and Leo. Herb devoted his life to family and community. He was a past President of JIAS and past President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto. And he was the recipient of a number of awards for volunteerism. Special thanks to Gilbert Clemente for his years of devoted care. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store