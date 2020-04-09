|
SARICK, HYMAN On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home. Hyman Sarick beloved husband of the late Judy Sarick. Loving father and father-in-law of Tema, and Johanna Sarick and Trevor Whiteside. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Esther and the late Sam Sarick. Devoted grandfather of James, Anna, Asher, and Orli. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Congregation Darchei Noam Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hyman Sarick Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020