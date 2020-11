SPECTOR, HYMAN (HAL) Retired Wing Commander: The son of the late Abraham and Rose Spector; born July 20, 1920 in Toronto, died October 30, 2020, predeceased by sister and brother-in-law Pearl and Albert Stevens and brother Sidney Spector. Survived by his loving wife Lila of 71 years marriage, daughter Ellen Wetstein, grandsons Zachary, and Alexander, great-grandchildren, Bentley, and Alyssa, and many nephews and nieces including Howard and Joan Stevens, Rena and Bob Bader, Karen and Herb Marcus. A Family graveside service was held on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Donations may be made to UJA COVID-19 RELIEF FUND, 416-621-5676.



