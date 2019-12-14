GREEN, I. Eileen (nee RICHES) Promoted to Glory, in Toronto on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in her 100th year. Predeceased by Gordon, her husband of 73 years (2014), her brother, Harold (2001), and her sister, Evelyn (1982). Eileen was a treasured aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A lifelong Salvationist, Eileen had a strong, deep, practical faith that shone through her entire life. Eileen cared for so many family members through the years. We are thankful for all who recently cared for her, especially Nympha, Russel and Akram. A private service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at the Salvation Army Meighen Retirement Residence where Eileen received wonderful care. Arrangements are entrusted to Morley Bedford Funeral Home. Donations can be made to The Salvation Army. "With long life will I satisfy and show thee my salvation."
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019