IAIN SCHAEFER
IAIN DOUGLAS (IAN, "SCHAEF") SCHAEFER

IAIN DOUGLAS (IAN, "SCHAEF") SCHAEFER

IAIN DOUGLAS (IAN, "SCHAEF") SCHAEFER Obituary
SCHAEFER, IAIN DOUGLAS (IAN, "SCHAEF") Iain was born Tuesday, October 8, 1946, in Glasgow, Scotland and passed away at the Welland Hospital, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 73, after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. Iain was the founder and owner of the highly regarded Crossroads Hockey in Toronto, ON, which provided sport specific technical and conditioning training to established NHL players and to aspiring junior level and university players. Iain became a mentor and supporter to many current and former professional, junior and university hockey players and their families. Predeceased by his parents Isabel and Elmo Schaefer, Iain is survived by his sisters Lynn Ann White, Donna Marie Houghton, Elaine Maddison and his brothers Donald, Keith, and Mark Schaefer, as well as their spouses, his nieces, nephews and their families. Following cremation and private family service, Iain's remains were interred next to his loving mother at Woodlawn Cemetery in Welland, ON. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sick Kids Toronto or Niagara Health Foundation-Kidney Care at Welland Site.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
