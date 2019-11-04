THORNTON, IAN BRUCE 59, passed on October 27, 2019, after losing efforts to treat his failing heart. Beloved son of Joan Lloyd and of late Barry Thornton, brother of Paul (Deirdre), Marni, and step-family to Tricia and Amy Thornton (Jo) and the Lloyd and Jamieson families. Ian was smart, artistic, loved animals, music, and was an ardent David Bowie fan. As a boy, he sold his drawings door to door, and tried to home lots of stray wildlife. Ian graduated from Niagara College with a diploma in radio and TV. He worked on-air in Simcoe until replaced by technology. A temp courier job became permanent, and he made many friends at work. Celebration of life TBA. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or OVC Pet Trust.

