BURNETT, IAN Golf Pro Ian, of Hamilton, passed away on October 21, 2020 in his 72nd year. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 39 years Carol. He was a wonderful father to Michelle, and loving Grandpa to Charlee. Brother to Barb Ishibashi, Jane Burnett and Herb Burnett (deceased). Brother-In-law to Bill and Sharon Barty, and Uncle to Karyn, Kristin, Jeff and Brent. Heaven has gained another angel.



