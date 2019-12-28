Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IAN "Blue Eyes" CALLAWAY. View Sign Obituary

CALLAWAY, IAN "Blue Eyes" October 1941 - December 2019 We are mortified! He left us on December 19, 2019, after having valiantly fought cancer for over 40 years. The demon finally toppled him after he reluctantly "caved". He fought hard and long to live out his life with his much loved life partner Frances. He is remembered lovingly by his daughter Adrienne and her husband Matt, his brother (UK) Michael (Zita) and niece Melanie (Chris) and nephew James. Ian's business was insurance, in which he had his own brokerage. He would have chosen another profession, had he had a choice at a very early age, but he made a success of it nonetheless. Ian had three serious passions (besides Frances). Firstly, gardening. He never failed to scour the garden without a shovel in hand to relocate plants he thought weren't happy in their current location (we wonder what they thought)? And then there was British Soccer and, of course, tennis. Since he was a "wee" boy born out of Scotland, he followed the Nottingham Forest Soccer team's every move ardently: trades, wins and some losses (perish the thought)! He never gave up on them and never lost an opportunity to regale their performance to anyone that would listen! He also loved his tennis and his friends by association (George and Gord in particular). He was a very good player and very competitive, but always fair! Everything he did was with great focus and determination. He was described by female associates as being a "gentleman" or "lovely"! Perhaps this is why it is so hard to say "good-bye". If desired, donations to the , Esophageal or melanoma section(s), would be appreciated. A celebration of Ian's life will be held in the Spring.

