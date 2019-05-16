GOW, IAN DAVID Ian Gow, Badge 4148, Toronto Police Officer for 28 years, walked his last beat May 1, 2019. A longtime member of Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club, Ian served as a National Race Officer and Judge for CORK, LYRA, LORC and Club events. Survived by his brother Rob Gow and nieces Stacey and Carrie. Sincere thanks to the staff of St. Michael's Hospital for their valiant and loving support. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club, 30 Ashbridge's Bay Park Road, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019