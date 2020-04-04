Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for IAN STARKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IAN DAVID STARKIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IAN DAVID STARKIE Obituary
STARKIE, IAN DAVID (30-year employee of Corrections Ontario, 20 year Mess Manager of the Toronto Scottish Regiment and 50+ year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 13 Scarborough) It is with profound sadness that Ian passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Susan for 31 years. He leaves behind 5 "Daddy's Girl" daughters: Helen Hubbert, Linda (Dave) Reid, Jillian, Olivia and Marielle Starkie. Also 3 fine sons: Bruce (Karen), Paul and Neil Starkie. Will be sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, his 12 great-grandchildren and also by his furry companions: George and Lily Belle. In keeping with public health requirements, the decision has been made to postpone the public service. When we are able to, we will announce our plans to gather together publicly to celebrate Ian's life with all of the people that cared so much for him. We wish to thank everyone for their warm messages of support, and please know that we are feeling your love, and we are taking strength from it. Donations in memory of Ian may be made to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society or please feel free to plant a tree. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -