STARKIE, IAN DAVID (30-year employee of Corrections Ontario, 20 year Mess Manager of the Toronto Scottish Regiment and 50+ year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 13 Scarborough) It is with profound sadness that Ian passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Susan for 31 years. He leaves behind 5 "Daddy's Girl" daughters: Helen Hubbert, Linda (Dave) Reid, Jillian, Olivia and Marielle Starkie. Also 3 fine sons: Bruce (Karen), Paul and Neil Starkie. Will be sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, his 12 great-grandchildren and also by his furry companions: George and Lily Belle. In keeping with public health requirements, the decision has been made to postpone the public service. When we are able to, we will announce our plans to gather together publicly to celebrate Ian's life with all of the people that cared so much for him. We wish to thank everyone for their warm messages of support, and please know that we are feeling your love, and we are taking strength from it. Donations in memory of Ian may be made to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society or please feel free to plant a tree. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020