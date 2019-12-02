DAVIDSON, IAN On Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Ian Davidson, beloved husband of Alison Davidson. Loving father of Ryann, and Tori. Caring son of Joan and the late Richard Davidson. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Mark Davidson and Cathy De La Cruz, Brian and Kristina, Jeff and Shari Topp, and Taryl and Stephen Connor. Uncle of Corey, Daniel, Jaimie, Jordyn, Jessica, Aiden, Ethan, and Noa. Ian will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Har Zion Section at Pardes Chaim Cemetery (Bathurst Street). Shiva at 63 Millcreek Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Ian Davidson Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019