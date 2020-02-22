|
GLENDAY, IAN DUNCAN February 26, 1936 to February 17, 2020 Ian passed away peacefully at Craiglee Nursing Home on Monday, February 17, 2020. Only son of the late wonderful Dolly and Bill Glenday. Loved brother of Elva Swanson (deceased), Pat Cox and Sheila Turton. Dear uncle of Danielle, Sloane and Kyle and great-uncle of Sawyer. Ian was a gentle, kind soul. He loved his books, jazz and had a great thirst for knowledge. He was always there when you needed him. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place. Rest In Peace, Ian. You will be missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020