MARCH, IAN G. May 2, 1960 - November 30, 2020 Life's good! That was Ian's motto and he lived it to the fullest every day. Known by all for his big smile and positive attitude, Ian made friends wherever he went. Sadly, his life ended too soon on November 30, 2020. Ian was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to Toronto with his parents in 1970. He graduated York University and enjoyed a career in sales, most recently selling advertising with Metro Toronto Star. After leaving The Star, he pursued entrepreneurial interests, day trading and exporting products to the Caribbean. He loved good food (always adding new restaurants to his "foododex"), music, current events, golf, the Raptors and was a loyal supporter of Arsenal F.C. Ian is survived by his loving wife Valerie McCormick March, Toronto, his brother Don March Davidson (and family), Canton, Ohio, relatives in Canada, the US and Jamaica, and many friends in the GTA and around the world. He was predeceased by his parents Hugo and Myrtle March, Brampton, ON. Thank you to the team at Toronto General Hospital Med-Surg ICU for your compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ian's life will take place when we can all get together. "Ian, I am so grateful for the 26 wonderful years you were in my life. You are my great blessing." - Valerie



