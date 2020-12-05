1/1
IAN G. MARCH
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCH, IAN G. May 2, 1960 - November 30, 2020 Life's good! That was Ian's motto and he lived it to the fullest every day. Known by all for his big smile and positive attitude, Ian made friends wherever he went. Sadly, his life ended too soon on November 30, 2020. Ian was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to Toronto with his parents in 1970. He graduated York University and enjoyed a career in sales, most recently selling advertising with Metro Toronto Star. After leaving The Star, he pursued entrepreneurial interests, day trading and exporting products to the Caribbean. He loved good food (always adding new restaurants to his "foododex"), music, current events, golf, the Raptors and was a loyal supporter of Arsenal F.C. Ian is survived by his loving wife Valerie McCormick March, Toronto, his brother Don March Davidson (and family), Canton, Ohio, relatives in Canada, the US and Jamaica, and many friends in the GTA and around the world. He was predeceased by his parents Hugo and Myrtle March, Brampton, ON. Thank you to the team at Toronto General Hospital Med-Surg ICU for your compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ian's life will take place when we can all get together. "Ian, I am so grateful for the 26 wonderful years you were in my life. You are my great blessing." - Valerie

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Hello Valerie:
We only met Ian for a very short time when you came to New Glasgow and you were right about making friends because we immediately liked him, he was such a happy person and he made everyone around him happy. We are so very sorry for his loss, please know we are thinking about you.
sincerily
Bob & Regina MacLeod
Bob and Regina MacLeod
Friend
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your lost Valerie, please know our love and prayers are with you during this most difficult time. Ian was a very special man and all those who had the privilege to know Ian will miss his compassion for others, his enthusiasm for life and his “light up the room” smile. He was one of the good guys!
Gary and Stella
Gary and Stella
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved