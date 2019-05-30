FRASER, IAN GAVIN December 30, 1951 - May 27, 2019 Peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital after a valiant struggle with cancer - his loving wife Maureen at his side. Ian's memory lives on in Maureen, his family in the Channel Islands, Scotland and his Canadian family on Vancouver Island. His beloved brother Jim and wife Rena were by Ian's side in his last days. Ian was treasured by many for his generous nature, love of laughter, mischievous spirit and passion for motorsports. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and the staff at Jingles. Celebration of Life at a later date. Ian's wishes were that donations in his memory be given to women's shelters.

