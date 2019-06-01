CAMPBELL, IAN GLEN Passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his cherished wife Flo in 2017. Beloved father of Linda Winter and her husband Anthony, Leslie Hayhurst-France and her husband Thomas. Adored Papa of Sam, Jamie, Brynne and Blair and admired Uncle to many. Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. at Lowville Golf Club, 2662 Britannia Rd., Burlington, ON L7P 0G3. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer Association of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.legacy.com/ obituaries/thestar/
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019