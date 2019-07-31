BANKAY, IAN HERMAN It is with great sadness we announce Herman passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Centenary Hospital. Born in Bush Lot, Berbice, predeceased by 9 brothers and one sister. Survived by his dear wife, Esther and 4 children Sheryl (Ralph), Gerry, Don (Laura) and Jenny (Tom). Loving granddad to: Ian (Jen), Patrick, Alex (Morgan) and Jackie. Great-granddad to: Andrew, Ethan and Ariel. The family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Ave., E., (East of Kennedy Rd.) on Friday, August 2nd, from 11 a.m. (visitation) with service following in the chapel at Noon.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019