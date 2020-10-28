SHAW, IAN JAMES November 5, 1960 - October 22, 2020 The family wishes to announce the passing of a great man, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 59. Loving and devoted father to Michael Shaw. Dear brother and friend to Christine Miller. Cherished uncle to David Miller (Sara) and Jennifer Miller. Great-uncle to Riley, Mamie, Jack and Emma. Predeceased by his siblings Marian and Jeff. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at a later date to honour his memory. All are welcome and encouraged to leave a comment in the obituary guestbook on the website of McEachnie Funeral Home. Ian will be remembered for his generosity, integrity, and peaceful nature. As a father, Ian worked hard to pass along his values and always put his son first. His friends and colleagues knew him as a doer who could always be relied upon. Ian had an appreciation for nature, especially birds, as well as for art. He was grateful to have spent his retirement years at the cottage in Brighton surrounded by nature, family, and friends. Ian worked for 41 years in the Canadian motion picture industry. He began his career working two jobs – as an usher at Oshawa's Hyland Theatre and at the concession at Pickering's Odeon Drive-in. Over the years, he worked his way up through the ranks becoming Vice President of Purchasing, Supply Management and Facilities at Cineplex. Ian implemented many philanthropic and environmental efforts on Cineplex's behalf and also worked tirelessly in support of the industry with the Canadian Picture Pioneers. In 2015, he was recognized with its highest honour - Pioneer of the Year. He was generous with his time and talents and never said no to anyone in need. He was a very kind man and was extraordinarily well-liked by everyone. Ian regularly donated to many charities. The best way to honour his memory is a charitable donation to Yonge Street Mission, Starlight Children's Charity, Canadian Picture Pioneers, or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.



