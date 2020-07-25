STRACHAN, IAN JAMES It is with sadness we announce the passing of Ian James Strachan, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 76. Ian passed away peacefully, secure in the love of his family and friends. The elder son of Ruth and James Strachan, Ian was born and raised in Toronto alongside his brother Bruce. Loving husband to his wife Elisabeth Thomas, devoted father of Daria (Christian) and James (Samantha), cherished uncle of Andrew (Mike) and Christine (Mike), and beloved grandfather to Zoé and Liam Strachan. Upon graduation from the University of Toronto, Ian commenced his legal career at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, under the mentorship of future Supreme Court of Canada Justice Bertha Wilson; he specialized in corporate and commercial law during his years in private practice. Ian was among the first Vice Chairs asked to join the (now) Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal, and he remained there for the next 30 years. He found purpose in his work and cared deeply for his second family there. In 1997, he was appointed Chair of the Tribunal, a position he held until his retirement in 2016. He was passionate about people with knowledge, wisdom and compassion; he sought out intelligent pragmatists to join the group. This ultimately endowed the Tribunal with a reputation for thoughtful and well-reasoned decisions. In honour of Ian's integrity, leadership and exceptional contribution to taking care of both Injured Workers and Employers of Ontario, he was recognized with the Ron Ellis award and the Tribunal conference centre was named after him. Ian also loved spending time at Lake Couchiching, and getting together with his hockey teammates. As much as he loved the game, he loved the camaraderie more. He would travel to tournaments near and far with several teams – the Snoopy Tournaments in California, a trip to Helsinki and the USSR in 1981 and The World Famous Toronto Hockey Rinkles™ being among his favourite tales. His son James later had the privilege to skate alongside him as the McSorley to his Gretzky, and his granddaughter Zoé inherited his love of the game, playing now as a competitive goalie. Ian loved to tell a story, doting on his cats, and a post-game beer with the boys (maybe even two, if we're being honest). Ian possessed a terrific - and lightning quick – wit, he was gifted with his pen, possessed a near photographic memory, and had a deeply ingrained sense of decency. He was, above all else, a good man. We remember him as such, and so much more. Due to the current restrictions, a small, private ceremony for Ian's immediate family will be held, with a more inclusive celebration once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or any other charity emblematic of the man.