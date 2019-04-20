IAN KEITH DAVIDSON

DAVIDSON, IAN KEITH Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Edith, sons Graham and Colin and daughter-in-law Jodie. Cremation has taken place and, in accordance with Ian's wishes, there will be no service. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4th from 2-4 p.m. at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga. If desired, donations can be made to . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019
